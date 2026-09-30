Major League Baseball
MLB Playoffs: Padres' Ethan Salas, Age 20, To Make Postseason History
Major League Baseball

MLB Playoffs: Padres' Ethan Salas, Age 20, To Make Postseason History

Published Sep. 30, 2026 6:16 p.m. ET

Ethan Salas is set to become the youngest player to catch in a major league postseason game when he starts for the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old Salas is catching and batting seventh in the lineup announced by manager Craig Stammen at Petco Park. Salas also will be the youngest player to appear in the postseason for San Diego.

The Padres called up their top prospect on Sept. 1, and he became the youngest player to catch in a major league game since Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez in 1991. Salas, who was born in June 2006, went 10 for 24 to finish the regular season after going hitless in his first 15 big league at-bats.

(Photo by Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Salas had a series of clutch hits during his late surge, and on Sept. 16 he became the youngest catcher to have a multi-homer game. He also earned praise for his defensive skills from the Padres' staff, and even his acumen with ABS challenges was excellent.

That was more than enough to earn a spot on the 26-man postseason roster, and now Salas is getting a start for his playoff debut. He will catch veteran Nick Pivetta, who has already worked with the youngster in the regular season.

Bob Didier was 20 years and 230 days old when he caught for the Atlanta Braves in the 1969 NL Championship Series.

Salas is a left-handed hitter, while fellow Padres catchers Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano are righties. That makes Salas a natural fit against Kevin Gausman, the Cubs' right-handed starter in Game 2, after lefty Matthew Boyd started the opener.

San Diego jumped all over Boyd while taking the series opener with an 8-0 victory. The Padres have won 18 of their past 21 games as they enter Game 2 hoping to earn a trip to Milwaukee for the division series this weekend.

The Padres signed Salas, who was born in Florida and raised mostly in Venezuela, as an international free agent in January 2023 with a record $5.6 million bonus.

While general manager AJ Preller traded away nearly all of the top prospects in his fruitful farm system over the past half-decade in his attempts to win a World Series immediately, he didn't deal Salas, who is widely considered one of the best catching prospects in recent baseball history.

The Padres haven't hesitated to allow their top prospects onto the playoff stage during their current franchise-record run of five postseason appearances in seven years. Fernando Tatis Jr. made his playoff debut at 21 years old in 2020, and Jackson Merrill also was 21 for his debut in 2024.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Playoffs: 2026 Wild-Card Predictions, X-Factors And Why Each Team Can Win

MLB Playoffs: 2026 Wild-Card Predictions, X-Factors And Why Each Team Can Win

recommended
  1. MLB Trending Image: Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages

    Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages

    MLB Trending Image: Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series

    Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series

    MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series

  2. MLB Trending Image: 2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    2026 MLB Wild Card Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

    MLB Trending Image: Aaron Judge Not On Yankees Wild Card Series Roster Against Red Sox

    Aaron Judge Not On Yankees Wild Card Series Roster Against Red Sox

    MLB Trending Image: Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

    Yankees vs. Red Sox: Breaking Down The Wild Card Series Pitching Matchups

  3. MLB Trending Image: MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Wild-Card Power Rankings: The 8 Teams Who Kick Off The Playoffs

    MLB Trending Image: MLB Playoffs: Pope Leo XIV Sends White Sox Letter Ahead Of Wild Card Series

    MLB Playoffs: Pope Leo XIV Sends White Sox Letter Ahead Of Wild Card Series

    MLB Trending Image: Jim Crane: Astros’ Playoff Run Will Factor Into Decision On Joe Espada's Future

    Jim Crane: Astros’ Playoff Run Will Factor Into Decision On Joe Espada's Future

Item 1 of 3
MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages
Why Athletics Outfielder Zack Gelof Is Suing Tigers For Damages
MLB Trending Image: Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series
Red Sox, Yankees Unveil Rosters For 2026 MLB Wild Card Series
MLB Trending Image: MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series
MLB Postseason Bracket, Schedule For Wild Card Round And World Series
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes