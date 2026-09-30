Major League Baseball
Facing Elimination, The Boston Red Sox Will Be Without A Star Player
Major League Baseball

Facing Elimination, The Boston Red Sox Will Be Without A Star Player

Updated Sep. 30, 2026 5:18 p.m. ET

Roman Anthony was not in the Boston Red Sox lineup for Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, a day after leaving the opener because of hand pain.

Batting leadoff as a designated hitter in his playoff debut Tuesday, Anthony struck out in both of his at-bats against Cam Schlittler before getting lifted for a pinch hitter with his team trailing by two runs in the sixth inning of a 9-0 loss.

Boston manager Chad Tracy said Anthony felt discomfort in his right hand after a couple of checked swings. The 22-year-old Anthony missed 101 games from May 5 to Aug. 29 with an injury to the same hand.

"He’s obviously coming off that. You’ll get a zinger every once in a while where you feel something — it’s fine, it goes away," Tracy said. "Today some stuff happened that was more serious and was uncomfortable."

Jahmai Jones was set to hit leadoff as the DH with the Red Sox one loss from elimination, followed in the batting order by catcher Adley Rutschman, first baseman Willson Contreras, right fielder Wilyer Abreu, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, third baseman Caleb Durbin, second baseman Nick Sogard, shortstop Trevor Story and left fielder Nate Eaton.

Sonny Gray was set to start on the mound for Boston against one of his former teams.

One of baseball’s premier prospects when he debuted last year, Anthony batted .245 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and a .735 OPS in 55 games this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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