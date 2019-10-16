Corbin 1st with 10 Ks in 1st 4 innings of postseason game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin is the first pitcher with 10 strikeouts in the first four innings of a postseason game, according to STATS .

The Nationals led the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 as Game 4 of the NL Championship Series headed to the fifth inning Tuesday night.

Corbin is trying to help Washington finish off a sweep of the NLCS and reach the World Series.

He began the game by striking out the first four batters he faced. Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong were the only two Cardinals position players who did not fan at least once in the first four innings.

Molina homered in the fourth.

The record for most strikeouts in a postseason game is 17, set by Bob Gibson of the Cardinals in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit.