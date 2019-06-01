Chicago faces off against St. Louis in division matchup

Chicago Cubs (31-24, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-28, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (4-4, 3.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will host Chicago in a matchup of division rivals.

The Cardinals are 12-13 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 50 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 10-9 against NL Central Division teams. Chicago has hit 92 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 28 extra base hits and is batting .243. Matt Wieters is 6-for-15 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 67 hits and has 34 RBIs. Rizzo is 16-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals Injuries: Alex Reyes: 10-day IL (finger), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: day-to-day (finger), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).