Chavez scheduled to start for Texas against Houston

Houston Astros (57-34, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-42, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.09 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Rangers: Jesse Chavez (3-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

The Rangers are 21-22 against AL West opponents. Texas is slugging .446 as a unit. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .640 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Astros are 26-8 against the rest of their division. Houston has slugged .469, good for second in in the MLB. George Springer leads the team with a .591 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-0. Lance Lynn earned his 12th victory and Rougned Odor went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Texas. Framber Valdez took his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 20 home runs and is slugging .640. Odor is 11-for-32 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 56 RBIs and is batting .267. Yuli Gurriel is 13-for-38 with two doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Shin-Soo Choo: day-to-day (ankle), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 60-day IL (achilles), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Alex Bregman: day-to-day (face).