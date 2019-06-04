Cardinals host Reds, look to build on Wainwright’s strong performance

Cincinnati Reds (27-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-28, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (5-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Cardinals: Genesis Cabrera (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cardinals are 14-13 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Jack Flaherty leads them with a mark of 10.2.

The Reds are 10-16 against opponents from the NL Central. Cincinnati has hit 84 home runs as a team this season. Derek Dietrich leads the club with 17, averaging one every 7.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 61 hits and is batting .275. Marcell Ozuna has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 40 RBIs and is batting .280. Dietrich is 10-for-30 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .207 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .308 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Alex Reyes: 10-day IL (finger), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).