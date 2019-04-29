Boston hosts Oakland following Sale’s strong performance

Oakland Athletics (14-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-17, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (4-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 5.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox are 5-7 in home games. Boston ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .235 batting average. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .340.

The Athletics are 4-8 on the road. Oakland has hit 42 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Khris Davis leads the team with 10, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 33 hits and is batting .340. Michael Chavis is 6-for-24 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 14 extra base hits and is batting .284. Marcus Semien is 11-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back spasms).

Athletics Injuries: Lou Trivino: day-to-day (thumb), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).