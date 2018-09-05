Angels, Rangers vie for series win

Andrew Heaney has become one of the stalwarts of the Los Angeles Angels‘ pitching staff this season, making his team-leading 26th start of the year on Tuesday night in a 4-2 loss to Texas at Globe Life Park that allowed the Rangers to even the three-game series at a game apiece.

The Angels will send right-hander Jaime Barria (9-8, 3.46 ERA) to the mound in the rubber game of the series while the Rangers will counter with ageless right-hander Bartolo Colon (7-11, 5.45).

The Rangers’ win did little to salve the wounds of being eliminated from the American League West race, which occurred with Monday night’s loss to Los Angeles. Texas’ elimination came in game No. 138, its earliest point to be out of the division race since 2014 (game No. 135).

The Rangers’ current 25-game deficit to front-running Houston matches their season-high.

Texas general manager Jon Daniels confirmed Monday that the team had a chance to pursue a trade involving third baseman Adrian Beltre last week but did not do so because of Beltre’s desire to finish the season and possibly retire as a Ranger at the end of the year.

Friday was the deadline for clubs to acquire players by trade and have them eligible for the postseason.

“The only way it was going to happen — me going somewhere — is if it made sense for both parties: me and the team,” Beltre told MLB.com. “Obviously,it’s always been important for me to have a chance to win the World Series. Obviously, it didn’t make sense for both of us. We had a discussion, and that’s why I’m here.”

Barria will head to the hill for his 22nd start of the season and 11th time on the road on Wednesday. He earned a win in his last outing on Friday at Houston after tossing six scoreless innings and allowing three hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

In his last seven starts, Barria is 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA. He Is pitching to a 2.77 ERA on the road this season. In his three starts versus the Rangers this year, Barria has fashioned a 2-0 record with a 1.13 ERA and 14 strikeouts. He made his major league debut on May 3 at Globe Life Park.

The 45-year-old Colon will make his 26th appearance and 24th start of the season on Wednesday night. It will be his first action since he was activated from the disabled list on Saturday. He was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 24, retroactive to Aug. 21, with a lower back strain. Colon took the loss in his last start on Aug. 20 at Oakland.

Colon has gone 12-9 with a 3.88 ERA in 27 games, 26 of them starts, against the Angels in his career. He is 0-1, 10.50 in two games, one of them starts, against Los Angeles this season. The Rangers are 9-12 in his 21 starts.

Heaney’s outing on Tuesday continued a stretch that has seen him take every turn in the Angels’ beleaguered rotation since his season debut on April 13. He hurled six full innings in the loss, lifting his season total to 158. He’s on pace to get to 175 to 180.