Major League Baseball
Red Sox Win Streak Halted At 15, Fall Short Of Franchise Mark In Loss To O's
Major League Baseball

Red Sox Win Streak Halted At 15, Fall Short Of Franchise Mark In Loss To O's

Published Jul. 23, 2026 12:47 a.m. ET

The Baltimore Orioles ended Boston’s franchise record-tying 15-game winning streak behind Kyle Bradish’s six innings of one-run ball, defeating the Red Sox 5-1 in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

It was Boston’s first loss since a 10-2 setback to Washington at Fenway Park on July 1.

The Red Sox won the opener 6-3 to match the club's 80-year-old record. Boston's 1946 team that won 15 straight was led by Ted Williams and won the American League pennant.

This year's Red Sox streak was the longest in the majors since St. Louis also won 15 straight in September of 2021.

Dylan Beavers had a two-run single in a four-run first inning for Baltimore, which avoided a three-game sweep and won for the 11th time in 16 games.

Masataka Yoshida had an RBI single for Boston.

The Orioles had a season-high seven-game winning streak halted in the series opener on Monday before a rainout Tuesday.

Making his first start after agreeing to a $90 million, five-year contract for 2027-31 on Saturday, the 29-year-old Bradish (7-9) gave up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Three Orioles relievers combined to allow one hit.

After the Red Sox took a 4-0 lead in the day game, Baltimore knocked out Eduardo Rivera (0-1), who retired only two batters, with its four runs.

The first run came in on Rivera's wild pitch. After Beavers made it 3-0 with his single, he scored on Johnathan Rodriguez’s double off the Green Monster.

Up next

Orioles: Haven’t named a starter for their series opener at home on Friday against Atlanta.

Red Sox: Host last-place Toronto for a three-game series starting Friday.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night In Baseball: Trea Turners Beats Dodgers While Nearly Losing To Dodgers

Last Night In Baseball: Trea Turners Beats Dodgers While Nearly Losing To Dodgers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes