WATCH: Dan McLaughlin calls Matt Carpenter’s shot
Harrison Bader drove in Patrick Wisdom with a squeeze bunt and Matt Carpenter hit his 36th home run of the season as the Cardinals defeated the Giants on Sunday.
DAN MCLAUGHLIN: Little bunt. And a run will score! Safe at the plate. Wisdom just beat the tag. And it's 3 to 0 Cardinals, and still nobody out. I'm saying right now is home number 36 coming up for Matt Carpenter. You ready for it?
- I'm just letting it breathe.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
DAN MCLAUGHLIN: I'm saying home run number 36 for Matt Carpenter! There it is. Sometimes you got to go out on a limb. And sometimes you're right.
[CHEERING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices