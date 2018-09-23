DAN MCLAUGHLIN: Little bunt. And a run will score! Safe at the plate. Wisdom just beat the tag. And it's 3 to 0 Cardinals, and still nobody out. I'm saying right now is home number 36 coming up for Matt Carpenter. You ready for it?

- I'm just letting it breathe.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

DAN MCLAUGHLIN: I'm saying home run number 36 for Matt Carpenter! There it is. Sometimes you got to go out on a limb. And sometimes you're right.

[CHEERING]