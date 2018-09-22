[CRASHING] REPORTER: You have that fireman's mentality whenever the bell rings. So you were ready to go, I assume. You sure looked it.

- Yeah. I mean, things kind of progressed quickly in that inning for Gant right there. And you know, they called for me. And I just got ready as quickly as possible. And you know just went in there and tried to do my job.

REPORTER: How much time did you get warming up? I mean was this escalated? Was it faster than normal?

- You know, I was already pretty loose. So I got hot pretty quick and was ready to go.

REPORTER: How much of a challenge is that to go in there-- and obviously you had really good stuff-- adapting over from being a starter to a quick turnaround like this?

- You know, it's just something you got to do. I can't have a slow adjustment period and go out there and hurt the team. So I just figure it out along the way. And you know, kind of embrace the role.

REPORTER: It's got to be a good feeling because that game could have quickly gone the other way. You kind of stopped it right there.

- Yeah, definitely. You know, I was happy to get out of bases-load jam. And then kind of bridge the gap to the back-end guys.

REPORTER: How about where this team sits right now, eight to go. I mean, you guys have been talking about playoff post-- well, it's here. Eight games left.

- Yeah. Yeah, this is a fun time of the season. You know, all the hard work the guys have been putting in all year long. It's crunch time now. And we're right where we need to be. So we've got you know, two more big games against the Giants here, and then two big series after that.