3:01p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 8:28 PM ET
DR Congo and Uzbekistan will meet at Atlanta Stadium for their final group-stage match.
After DR Congo’s shocking draw against Portugal, it took a loss to Colombia, keeping it at one point. If DR Congo beats Uzbekistan, it would be in a prime position to hopefully qualify for the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-place teams.
For Uzbekistan, it is technically still mathematically alive. If Uzbekistan secures all three points, it has a chance, but it would need a massive swing in goal difference due to its minus-7 goal difference, leaving it with an unrealistic path to qualification.
Here are the top plays from DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan:
8 posts
8:27p ET
DR Congo Trails At Halftime
7:57p ET
DR Congo Trails At First Hydration Break
7:53p ET
Mbuku Equalizer Ruled Out By VAR
7:44p ET
Shomurodov Gives Uzbekistan Lead
7:39p ET
Uzbekistan Threatens Straight Away
7:29p ET
DR Congo Controls Its Destiny
6:53p ET
DR Congo And Uzbekistan Lineups Confirmed
Live Coverage for this began on 6:40p ET
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