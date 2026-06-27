FIFA Men's World Cup
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 8:28 PM ET

DR Congo and Uzbekistan will meet at Atlanta Stadium for their final group-stage match.

After DR Congo’s shocking draw against Portugal, it took a loss to Colombia, keeping it at one point. If DR Congo beats Uzbekistan, it would be in a prime position to hopefully qualify for the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-place teams.

For Uzbekistan, it is technically still mathematically alive. If Uzbekistan secures all three points, it has a chance, but it would need a massive swing in goal difference due to its minus-7 goal difference, leaving it with an unrealistic path to qualification.

Here are the top plays from DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan:

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3:01p ET

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Live Score, How To Watch

8:27p ET

DR Congo Trails At Halftime

7:57p ET

DR Congo Trails At First Hydration Break

7:53p ET

Mbuku Equalizer Ruled Out By VAR

7:44p ET

Shomurodov Gives Uzbekistan Lead

7:39p ET

Uzbekistan Threatens Straight Away

7:29p ET

DR Congo Controls Its Destiny

6:53p ET

DR Congo And Uzbekistan Lineups Confirmed

Live Coverage for this began on 6:40p ET
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