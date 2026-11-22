National Football League

National Football League Vikings vs. 49ers Live Updates, Score: NFC Showdown In Mexico City Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings go head-to-head in an international showdown at Mexico City's Estadio Bonarte.

After Week 10 wins for both squads, can the 49ers hang onto their one-loss record, or will Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense carry last week's momentum into another win?

Follow along for live updates and highlights:

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