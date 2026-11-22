7:22p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Vikings vs. 49ers Live Updates, Score: NFC Showdown In Mexico City
Updated: Nov 22, 2026 - 7:22 PM ET
The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings go head-to-head in an international showdown at Mexico City's Estadio Bonarte.
After Week 10 wins for both squads, can the 49ers hang onto their one-loss record, or will Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense carry last week's momentum into another win?
Follow along for live updates and highlights:
2 posts
7:18p ET
Miles Evans Is Active, Full List Of Inactives Announced
share
recommended
-
Who's The NFL's MVP So Far? Who'll Win The Super Bowl? League Execs Pick Their Faves
That's A Wrap: Colts Coach Shane Steichen Reveals Team Cut Daniel Jones
2026 Super Bowl Predictions: Revising Our Preseason Picks As Thanksgiving Nears
-
What We Know About Rams Star Puka Nacua's NFL Suspension
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Thinks It's Obvious Who Best QB Is Right Now
Tom Brady Shuts Down Possibility Of Unretiring And Playing In The NFL — Again
-
The NFL's Top 10 Offensive And Defensive Units This Season
2026 NFL, CFB Odds: Best Bets For BYU-Kansas, Jaguars-Giants
2026 NFL Week 11 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Bucs Are Live As Touchdown Underdogs
Item 1 of 3