7:18p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Packers vs. Rams Live Updates, Score: Micah Parsons Returns On Thanksgiving Eve
Updated: Nov 25, 2026 - 7:23 PM ET
Thanksgiving week kicks off with a first, as the Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFL's inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game. Both teams are 6-4 and fighting for NFC playoff position.
Micah Parsons is active for his 2026 debut, his first game since he tore his ACL in a loss at Denver on Dec. 14. Both teams are coming off a bye after the Packers lost 30-10 to the Vikings and the Rams beat the Cardinals 34-6 on Nov. 15.
Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
2 posts
7:18p ET
Micah Parsons Active For Green Bay, Full Inactives:
share
NEXT STORY
Aaron Rodgers Calls Mike McCarthy's Behavior 'Unhealthy'; QB Says He's Done With Steelers
recommended
-
Steelers Release Aaron Rodgers Following Shocking Interview
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QB Is Playing At 2.0x Podcast Speed Right Now?
QB Stock Market Week 12: Brock Purdy Is Playing Like The MVP. Why Isn't Josh Allen?
-
Aaron Rodgers Benched By Steelers, Reportedly Not At Team Facility
Steelers Teammates React After Aaron Rodgers Blasts Mike McCarthy
Colin Cowherd Rips Aaron Rodgers After Steelers Benching: 'Horrible Decisions'
-
Why The Lions And Cowboys Host NFL Thanksgiving Games Every Year
4 Things To Know About Steelers QB Mason Rudolph With Aaron Rodgers Benched
2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Are The Giants Finally A Top-10 Team?
Item 1 of 3