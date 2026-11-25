National Football League

National Football League Packers vs. Rams Live Updates, Score: Micah Parsons Returns On Thanksgiving Eve Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Thanksgiving week kicks off with a first, as the Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFL's inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game. Both teams are 6-4 and fighting for NFC playoff position.

Micah Parsons is active for his 2026 debut, his first game since he tore his ACL in a loss at Denver on Dec. 14. Both teams are coming off a bye after the Packers lost 30-10 to the Vikings and the Rams beat the Cardinals 34-6 on Nov. 15.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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