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NFL Week 7 Live Updates, Scores: Will 49ers Remain Unbeaten?
National Football League

NFL Week 7 Live Updates, Scores: Will 49ers Remain Unbeaten?

Updated: Oct 25, 2026 - 2:05 PM ET

It's starting to finally feel like fall across the country, and there are several matchups around the NFL on Sunday that have high stakes to celebrate the occasion.

The early slate for Week 7 begins with a few games that could help turn the standings around. The undefeated (and injured) San Francisco 49ers travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, while J.J. McCarthy gets his first start with the New York Giants as they battle the Houston Texans. Elsewhere, the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the late slate, the Denver Broncos will take on an Arizona Cardinals team that's proven it can upset title contenders. The Los Angeles Rams are also in action as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders, with both teams seeking to end their recent skids. 

Here are all of the top plays and highlights from Sunday's Week 7 slate.

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12:39p ET

Live Scoreboards:

1:59p ET

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