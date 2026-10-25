NFL Week 7 Live Updates, Scores: Will 49ers Remain Unbeaten?
It's starting to finally feel like fall across the country, and there are several matchups around the NFL on Sunday that have high stakes to celebrate the occasion.
The early slate for Week 7 begins with a few games that could help turn the standings around. The undefeated (and injured) San Francisco 49ers travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, while J.J. McCarthy gets his first start with the New York Giants as they battle the Houston Texans. Elsewhere, the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals.
In the late slate, the Denver Broncos will take on an Arizona Cardinals team that's proven it can upset title contenders. The Los Angeles Rams are also in action as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders, with both teams seeking to end their recent skids.
Here are all of the top plays and highlights from Sunday's Week 7 slate.
Buccaneers Get Out To Commanding Lead vs. Panthers
Giants, Titans Also Among Team Upset Hopefuls
Run CMC? More Like Jump CMC
Ravens, Colts Upset Bids Get Off To Promising Starts
Baker Mayfield Is Officially Back; Cam Skattebo Starting For Giants
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How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching
Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL
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NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers
The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game
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Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Patriots The Best Non-Undefeated Team?
What We Know About Colts QB Anthony Richardson's Marijuana Possession Charge
2026 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games