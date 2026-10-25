National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 7 Live Updates, Scores: Will 49ers Remain Unbeaten? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

It's starting to finally feel like fall across the country, and there are several matchups around the NFL on Sunday that have high stakes to celebrate the occasion.

The early slate for Week 7 begins with a few games that could help turn the standings around. The undefeated (and injured) San Francisco 49ers travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, while J.J. McCarthy gets his first start with the New York Giants as they battle the Houston Texans. Elsewhere, the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the late slate, the Denver Broncos will take on an Arizona Cardinals team that's proven it can upset title contenders. The Los Angeles Rams are also in action as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders, with both teams seeking to end their recent skids.

Here are all of the top plays and highlights from Sunday's Week 7 slate.

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Sort By Oldest 12:39p ET Live Scoreboards: 1:59p ET Buccaneers Get Out To Commanding Lead vs. Panthers 1:50p ET Giants, Titans Also Among Team Upset Hopefuls 1:23p ET Run CMC? More Like Jump CMC 1:19p ET Ravens, Colts Upset Bids Get Off To Promising Starts 12:39p ET Baker Mayfield Is Officially Back; Cam Skattebo Starting For Giants

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