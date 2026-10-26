National Football League
Cowboys vs. Eagles Live Updates, Score: Eagles Go Back Ahead
National Football League

Cowboys vs. Eagles Live Updates, Score: Eagles Go Back Ahead

Updated: Oct 26, 2026 - 9:01 PM ET

A pair of NFC East rivals meet to close out week 7, as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have seen better days as they enter 2-4.

The Eagles have lost four straight, most recently to the Panthers last Sunday, and their season took another turn this week with the news that quarterback Jalen Hurts has been shut down for the rest of the year after doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs. The team has said Hurts is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations.

The Cowboys are coming off back-to-back losses, a 24-16 defeat to the Buccaneers on Oct. 8 and a 23-13 loss at Green Bay last week. Dallas’ only wins have come over Washington and Houston.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

6 posts
Sort By Newest
8:11p ET

Live Scoreboard:

9:00p ET

Eagles Respond After Cowboys Miscues

8:43p ET

Dak Prescott Finds CeeDee Lamb For Six

8:31p ET

Welcome Back Saquon Barkley!

8:24p ET

Cowboys Strike First

7:13p ET

Saquon Barkley Active For Eagles, Full Inactives:

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 After Two Undefeated Teams Lose

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?

    Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders

    NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders

    NFL Trending Image: Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs

    Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs

  2. NFL Trending Image: The Obvious Solution To Fix Chiefs’ Offense; Packers Can't Stop Beating Themselves

    The Obvious Solution To Fix Chiefs’ Offense; Packers Can't Stop Beating Themselves

    NFL Trending Image: Officiating Under Fire: Packers, Tom Brady Question Controversial Calls vs. Lions

    Officiating Under Fire: Packers, Tom Brady Question Controversial Calls vs. Lions

    NFL Trending Image: Detroit Holds Onto Valuable Win: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Packers

    Detroit Holds Onto Valuable Win: 3 Takeaways From The Lions' Win Over The Packers

  3. NFL Trending Image: 49ers' First Loss Makes It Clear: Their Toughest Opponent Is Their Health

    49ers' First Loss Makes It Clear: Their Toughest Opponent Is Their Health

    NFL Trending Image: NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: Chiefs' Loss Was 'Best Result For The Book'

    NFL, CFB Weekend Recap: Chiefs' Loss Was 'Best Result For The Book'

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 7 Defining Stats: Rodgers Passes Manning, Burrow Catches Fire

    NFL Week 7 Defining Stats: Rodgers Passes Manning, Burrow Catches Fire

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?
Overreaction Monday: Chiefs Not A Super Bowl Contender? Steelers Are Legit?
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders
NFL Fallout Week 7: Lions Announce Themselves As Super Bowl Contenders
NFL Trending Image: Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs
Seattle Suffocates Patrick Mahomes: 4 Takeaways From The Seahawks' Win Over The Chiefs
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Giants vs Texans Watch Giants vs TexansWatch 49ers vs Falcons Watch 49ers vs FalconsWatch Buccaneers vs Panthers Watch Buccaneers vs PanthersWatch Packers vs Lions Watch Packers vs LionsWatch Rams vs Raiders Watch Rams vs Raiders
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes