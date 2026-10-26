Cowboys vs. Eagles Live Updates, Score: Eagles Go Back Ahead
A pair of NFC East rivals meet to close out week 7, as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have seen better days as they enter 2-4.
The Eagles have lost four straight, most recently to the Panthers last Sunday, and their season took another turn this week with the news that quarterback Jalen Hurts has been shut down for the rest of the year after doctors found multiple blood clots in his lungs. The team has said Hurts is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations.
The Cowboys are coming off back-to-back losses, a 24-16 defeat to the Buccaneers on Oct. 8 and a 23-13 loss at Green Bay last week. Dallas’ only wins have come over Washington and Houston.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
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