National Football League

National Football League Bears vs. Lions Live Score, Updates: Detroit Takes Lead On Wonky Safety Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Thanksgiving Day football has arrived, and it's a day full of plenty of exciting NFL action!

Kicking off the day, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions meet for a pivotal clash between a pair of 8-2 teams vying for first place in the NFC North.

The Bears have arguably been the best team in the NFL with Caleb Williams healthy this season. Meanwhile, the acquisition of star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has legitimized Chicago's defense, with Simmons logging three sacks just last week. At the same time, the Lions have won six consecutive games, with quarterback Jared Goff also performing among the elite at his position.

Here are all the top moments from Thursday's NFC North showdown:

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Sort By Oldest 12:28p ET Live Scoreboard: 2:13p ET Highlight-Reel Bears Drive 1:54p ET HUGE Run Sets Up Score 1:49p ET Lions Find The End Zone 1:40p ET Colston Loveland Carted Off 1:32p ET Loose Ball! 1:12p ET Are You Kidding Me??? 12:31p ET Pregame Scene 12:30p ET Decepticon Sighting!

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