12:28p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Bears vs. Lions Live Score, Updates: Detroit Takes Lead On Wonky Safety
Updated: Nov 26, 2026 - 2:24 PM ET
Thanksgiving Day football has arrived, and it's a day full of plenty of exciting NFL action!
Kicking off the day, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions meet for a pivotal clash between a pair of 8-2 teams vying for first place in the NFC North.
The Bears have arguably been the best team in the NFL with Caleb Williams healthy this season. Meanwhile, the acquisition of star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has legitimized Chicago's defense, with Simmons logging three sacks just last week. At the same time, the Lions have won six consecutive games, with quarterback Jared Goff also performing among the elite at his position.
Here are all the top moments from Thursday's NFC North showdown:
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2:13p ET
Highlight-Reel Bears Drive
1:54p ET
HUGE Run Sets Up Score
1:49p ET
Lions Find The End Zone
1:40p ET
Colston Loveland Carted Off
1:32p ET
Loose Ball!
1:12p ET
Are You Kidding Me???
12:31p ET
Pregame Scene
12:30p ET
Decepticon Sighting!
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