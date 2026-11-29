49ers vs. Seahawks Live Updates, Score: Seattle Strikes Back
A critical NFC West rematch takes place at Levi's Stadium, where the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. The 49ers are 9-1, while the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are 6-4 and coming off their bye week.
San Francisco has won three straight, including a 35-10 rout of the Vikings in Mexico City last Sunday night, and leads Seattle by three games in the division, but it will play without quarterback Brock Purdy, who is out with an ankle injury. Mac Jones will make his first start of the season. The Niners also won the first meeting between these teams, 32-29, in Seattle on Oct. 11.
The Seahawks beat the Cardinals and Raiders before their bye, and a win would cut San Francisco's division lead to two games.
Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
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