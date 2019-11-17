WATCH: Jonathan Huberdeau sets Panthers record with 250th career assist
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Jonathan Huberdeau
- Metropolitan
- Mike Hoffman
- Mike Hoffman
- New York Rangers
- NHL
-
Jonathan Huberdeau sets a Florida Panthers record with 250th career assist in the win over the New York Rangers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879