WATCH: Avisail Garcia, Kevin Kiermaier mash 3-run homers in 7th
- AL
- AL East
- Avisaíl García
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kevin Kiermaier
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Tampa Bay Rays
Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier mash 3-run homers for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 7th inning.
