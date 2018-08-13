WATCH: Marlins OF Isaac Galloway drives in 1st career RBI with 1st career double
Video Details
Miami Marlins outfielder Isaac Galloway laces a double to center -- the first of his career -- for an RBI, also the first of his career.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices