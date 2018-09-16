Miami holds, UCF rises to No. 16 in latest Top 25 AP Poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (58) 3-0 1521 1
2. Georgia 3-0 1416 3
3. Clemson (3) 3-0 1405 2
4. Ohio St. 3-0 1357 4
5. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5
6. LSU 3-0 1241 12
7. Stanford 3-0 1055 9
8. Notre Dame 3-0 1034 8
9. Auburn 2-1 958 7
10. Washington 2-1 947 10
10. Penn St. 3-0 947 11
12. West Virginia 2-0 841 14
13. Virginia Tech 2-0 816 13
14. Mississippi St. 3-0 790 16
15. Oklahoma St. 3-0 587 24
16. UCF 2-0 556 18
17. TCU 2-1 502 15
18. Wisconsin 2-1 486 6
19. Michigan 2-1 448 19
20. Oregon 3-0 399 20
21. Miami 2-1 362 21
22. Texas A&M 2-1 193 NR
23. Boston College 3-0 130 NR
24. Michigan St. 1-1 86 25
25. BYU 2-1 75 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 64, Boise St. 62, Duke 61, Colorado 49, California 40, Kentucky 38, South Florida 14, Texas 12, NC State 10, Arizona St. 9, Missouri 8, Utah 6, San Diego St. 5, North Texas 4, South Carolina 4, Washington St. 2, Syracuse 2.