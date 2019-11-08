Tennessee, Kentucky look to get closer to bowl eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Persevering through rough stretches this football season has helped Kentucky and Tennessee remain hopeful of becoming bowl eligible.

Saturday night’s rivalry meeting will put the winner one win from the six-win threshold.

Both teams have momentum. The visiting Volunteers (4-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) have won three of their last four; the Wildcats (4-4, 2-4) come out of a bye having won two of their last three .

Kentucky plays three of its final four games at home, which helps its postseason prospects. But coach Mark Stoops believes that scenario will take care of itself if players stay focused on the present.

“We’re worried about going 1-0, that is the big message for us,” Stoops said this week. “The six games or anything, we don’t even really acknowledge that. We want to win a lot more than six.”

The stinging memory of last year’s 24-7 loss to the Vols in Knoxville should provide incentive. The Wildcats were ranked 11th at the time, but say it was the flattest effort of their three losses in 2018. They know they can’t afford a repeat performance.

“Miscues, any problem you have, we had in that game,” nose guard Quinton Bohanna recalled. “That gives us extra motivation to go out there and do what we’ve got to do this week.”

Nearly a year after holding Kentucky’s rushing game to 77 yards, Tennessee enters Saturday on another stingy roll. The Vols have yielded just 141 yards on 55 carries in consecutive wins over South Carolina and UAB , a 2.6-yard average.

Tennessee is just a game under the .500 mark, which seemed as unlikely as discussing a possible bowl bid a few weeks ago.

“It shows that we care about what we’re doing here,” Vols receiver Jauan Jennings said. “We’re not just worried about winning each and every week. We’re worried about winning as a team. That’s shown these past couple of weeks. We can’t wait for this weekend to go earn another W as a whole team.”

Some other things to watch as Tennessee visits Kentucky:

ACCOUNTING FOR BOWDEN

Though Kentucky lists versatile junior Lynn Bowden and Sawyer Smith at quarterback, the mobile Bowden appears to be the likely choice. He has rushed for 499 yards the past three games but can also throw, creating a huge defensive challenge for Tennessee.

“Him playing quarterback shows his versatility and creates all kinds of opportunities for them in the run game,” Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “At any point time in the throw game, he can pull the ball down and run for 50 yards. It stretches you all over the field.”

TAYLOR ON A TEAR

Tennessee outside linebacker Darrell Taylor has recorded five sacks over his last four games. He has six sacks this season to match the highest total of any SEC player, though Alabama’s Terrell Lewis (.86) has collected more per game. Taylor had his way against Kentucky last fall with a career-high four sacks in the upset win.

STRONG FOOT

Vols kicker Brent Cimaglia is 18 of 20 on field goal attempts this season. He made all three kicks against UAB last week with a 53-yarder that marked Tennessee’s longest field goal since Jeff Hall also connected from 53 yards against Oklahoma State in 1995.

CLAMPING DOWN

Kentucky has held its last three SEC opponents to 305 yards or lower, the first time it has done so since 1979. That stretch has included seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two recoveries.

SERIES NOTES

Tennessee leads 80-25-9, including 37-15-3 in Lexington. Kentucky seeks its second win in three years but has won just twice in the past eight meetings.