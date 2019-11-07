Skidding Maryland tries to slow down No. 3 Ohio State

Maryland (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) at No. 3 Ohio State (8-0, 6-0), Saturday at 12 p.m. ET (FOX).

Line: Michigan by 42.

Series record: Ohio State leads 5-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The big news hit Friday morning that Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young is out for this game while the school investigates a possible NCAA rules violation related to a loan the player says he took from a family friend. Young’s absence isn’t expected to make much difference in a meeting of Big Ten teams heading in opposite directions. The Buckeyes haven’t seriously been challenged in their eight wins and need to sustain momentum before facing No. 5 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to finish the regular season. Maryland has won just once in the last seven games, losing last week to Michigan 38-7. Maryland gave Ohio State a scare late last season but likely isn’t in position to play that well against the charging Buckeyes this time.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State QB Justin Fields vs. Maryland’s defense. Fields has been able to complete passes almost at will and make things happen with his feet when necessary. Maryland has the worst pass defense in the Big Ten, so expect the sophomore Georgia transfer to have a huge day. Fields is completing nearly 69% of his passes and has thrown 24 for touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: LB Keandre Jones, a transfer from Ohio State, is one of the Terps’ best defensive players. He has 45 tackles, including six of Maryland’s 18 sacks.

Ohio State: RB J.K. Dobbins. One of the best ball-carriers in the nation is having a tremendous season, averaging 154 yards per game. He’s the perfect complement to Fields, who clears space for him with a deadly efficient passing game. Dobbins could be pushing 2,000 yards for the season by the time it’s all over.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ohio State has won 31 of its last 32 home games against Big Ten opponents since 2012 by an average margin of 23.3 points. … Fields has accounted for 33 touchdowns (24 passing, nine rushing), second best in the nation. … Maryland is one of only two Power Five teams — the other is UCLA — with a kickoff and punt return for touchdowns this season. … Last season vs. then-No. 9 Ohio State, Maryland RB Anthony McFarland Jr. rushed for 298 yards, the second most in program history, as Ohio State won 52-51 in overtime.