Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Enters Treatment Program For a Gambling Addiction

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

Texas Tech and Sorsby announced the move in a statement released on Monday.

The school said it is "committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being."

Sorsby was one of the biggest names in this year’s transfer portal. He transferred from Cincinnati, which then announced on Feb. 26 it would sue the quarterback for breaching his name, image and likeness contract.

According to the lawsuit, Sorsby signed an NIL agreement in July 2025 covering the 2025 and ’26 seasons and that there would be a $1 million buyout if he transferred, payable within 30 days. Sorsby announced on Dec. 15 that he was entering the transfer portal and announced on Jan. 4 that he would play for Texas Tech.

Sorsby received the most lucrative deal of the portal period — a reported $5 million — to return to his home state for his final season.

It was not immediately known how Monday’s announcement could impact Sorsby’s availability for the season.

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a statement released by the school. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

In the statement, Texas Tech said its "primary focus remains on fostering an environment where student-athletes feel empowered to prioritize their mental health and seek professional assistance."

The school said it would have no further comment on Sorsby’s status "to protect the integrity of the recovery process."

Sorsby began his career at Indiana before transferring to Cincinnati. In 35 career games, including 31 starts, he has passed for 7,208 yards and 60 touchdowns, along with 1,295 rushing yards and 22 TDs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.