2026 NFL Draft Odds: Back Big Ten to Have Even Bigger Round 1

If you’re looking for NFL Draft wagers 24 hours before the first round, I've got some harsh realities for you: The pickings are slim. Numbers have moved. The juice for these wagers can be out of control.

But don’t worry. I still have a few wagers that are playable today.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

David Bailey second pick in the draft

Flip-flop. Flip-flop. Flip-flop.

That is how the odds for the second pick of this draft have moved over the last 48 hours. Ohio State’s Arvell Reese was nearly -300 to be the second pick of the draft earlier this week. Then, Bailey steamed ahead of him and became the favorite. Now it’s back to Reese as I'm writing this, so targeting Bailey is worth a wager, with the number still playable.

I have a draft guy who’s been spot-on over the years, including nailing Travon Walker as the first pick in the draft back in 2022. He told me a month ago he thinks the Jets are taking Bailey with this pick. I have wagered on that outcome.

You’re welcome to tail me or mumble under your breath that I’m a dummy and don’t know anything.

Schematically, drafting Bailey second makes sense. The Jets need immediate pass rush help and Bailey is an edge defender. Reese is a fantastic football player, but he’s a hybrid player for now. Do the Jets want someone who needs to grow into the position over a pass rusher who’s more traditional and ready now?

That is why I like Bailey to go second overall.

PICK: David Bailey second pick in the NFL Draft

Over 11.5 Big Ten players drafted in first round

The Big Ten has at least 10 players going in the first round — four from Ohio State, two from Oregon, two from Indiana and one player from USC, Washington and Penn State.

I'm no math major, but that’s 11 Big Ten players that have good odds of being called up to the stage on Thursday.

The question becomes who'll be the 12th of the bunch.

Will it be D’Angelo Ponds or Kayden McDonald? Maybe Gabe Jacus is a surprise first-round pick? I just need one of them to win the wager.

Out of everything available now, this is playable.

PICK: Over 11.5 Big Ten players drafted in first round (+144)