Rosier remains Miami’s starter, even after backups play well

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Booing is understandable in a 77-0 game. When it comes from fans on the winning side of that blowout, though, it might seem a bit peculiar.

Such is life for Miami quarterback Malik Rosier.

He was booed when his first third-down pass of the record-setting rout of Savannah State was behind a receiver and fell incomplete, booed again when he had a throw get tipped, even heard more booing when he came onto the field to start another series. Rosier’s five series led to two touchdown throws, another score when he rushed in on a keeper, a fumble by a running back, and a punt.

Looked good on paper.

Didn’t look good to many fans, and afterward Rosier shrugged it off by using some advice he got from coach Mark Richt.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” Rosier said. “Coach Richt always says ‘they don’t boo nobodies.’ Whether they boo me, whether they cheer for me, I’m going to be out there next Saturday. So whether they watch or not, I don’t think it’s going to change our offense. And if they’re disappointed, then it’s my job to keep winning.”

Even though Miami played four quarterbacks — including one-time highly touted recruit N’Kosi Perry, who threw three touchdown passes — the Hurricanes are not buying into any starter controversy. The Hurricanes (1-1), who rose one spot to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday, are off to Toledo this weekend and Rosier will open the game under center.

“Malik’s our starting quarterback,” Richt said Sunday.

Rosier’s understudies played well, though every number Miami posted against Savannah State comes with a very large asterisk given the clear and massive talent disparity between the programs — one of which is trying to move back into college football’s highest echelon, the other dropping down to Division II for 2019 and beyond.

Perry was in for six drives, his results being three touchdowns, two punts and an interception. Cade Weldon guided Miami to touchdowns on both of his two series of action, and Jarren Williams’ time as the fourth and final QB in the game included a turnover on downs and then two more TD drives.

Rosier spent two-thirds of the game — he came out early in the second quarter — cheerleading for them.

“And I was talking to N’Kosi and Cade and Jarren before, saying, ‘You guys are going to get a lot of playing time, more than you probably get in a scrimmage,'” Rosier said. “So, I think it was really good for those guys.”

Rosier heard the booing and laughed.

Richt knows why it was happening — coaches and quarterbacks, he said, always get the most scrutiny, fairly or unfairly. But he thought the whole team, not just his starting quarterback, had much to prove last week coming off a season-opening 33-17 loss to LSU.

“People in positions of leadership get the most praise and the most criticism,” Richt said. “All our quarterbacks have to understand, it’s part of what they signed up for. But he did handle it well and I think the team handled it well.”

Richt said Miami didn’t escape the Savannah State game completely unscathed. Defensive end Greg Rousseau — who was in on five tackles — left with an ankle injury and Richt still isn’t sure of the severity. He also said wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and defensive end Demetrius Jackson, both of whom missed the game with knee injuries, remain listed as day-to-day.