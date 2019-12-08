Pittsburgh, EMU to meet in Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit

<p> Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) sacks North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 34-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) </p>

Eastern Michigan (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh (7-5), Dec. 26, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Detroit

TOP PLAYERS

EMU: QB Mike Glass, 2,258 yards passing with 22 touchdowns, seven rushing TDs.

Pittsburgh: DT Jaylen Twyman, 10 1/2 sacks.

NOTABLE

EMU: Chris Creighton will coach the Eagles in a bowl for the third time — he’s the first coach to take EMU to more than one. Pittsburgh: Athletic director Heather Lyke previously held the same position at EMU, and she hired Creighton in December 2013.

LAST TIME

Pittsburgh 27, EMU 3 (Sept. 1, 2007)

BOWL HISTORY

EMU: Fifth bowl in school history and first time Eagles will play in consecutive postseasons. EMU has never played in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Pittsburgh: 35th bowl appearance. Panthers played in Detroit in 2013 in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, a 30-27 win over Bowling Green.