No. 18 UCF tries for 20th straight AAC win at Cincinnati

No. 18 UCF (4-1, 1-0 AAC) at Cincinnati (3-1, 0-0), Friday at 8 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: UCF by 4.

Series record: UCF leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF tries for its 20th straight American Athletic win. The Knights have won the last two conference titles. Cincinnati has been blown out in its last two games against UCF, losing 51-23 in a storm-shortened game at Nippert Stadium in 2017 and 38-13 last year in Orlando.

KEY MATCHUP

UCF’s receivers vs. Cincinnati’s cornerbacks: Junior Gabriel Davis had 119 yards receiving and three touchdowns during a 56-21 win over UConn last week. The Bearcats haven’t been able to keep up with UCF’s speed, especially at the receiver spot, in its two lopsided losses the last two seasons.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCF: QB Dillon Gabriel leads the AAC in pass efficiency. The true freshman has thrown a league-high 14 touchdown passes. The Knights have scored at least 30 points in 31 straight games, the longest such streak in the FBS since 1936.

Cincinnati: QB Desmond Ridder was the league’s offensive player of the week after throwing for 221 yards and four touchdowns, matching his career high, during a 52-14 win at Marshall. Against the Knights last season, Ridder was only 11 of 26 for 127 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCF scored the first 56 points while drubbing UConn in its conference opener. … UCF has a rushing TD and a passing TD in 31 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the FBS. … UCF ranks second nationally in total offense with 568.6 yards per game. The Knights have 136 first downs, trailing Ohio State (146) for the national lead. … Cincinnati hasn’t allowed more than 14 points in each of its three wins. The Bearcats lost at Ohio State 42-0. … Cincinnati had 525 total yards in the win over Marshall, a season high. … The Bearcats were 8 for 8 in the red zone against Marshall with seven TDs and a field goal.