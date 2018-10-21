Baron’s 3 FGs help San Diego St. beat San Jose St. 16-13

SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Baron II made three field goals, including a go-ahead 51-yarder late in the fourth quarter, to help San Diego State beat San Jose State 16-13 on Saturday night for the Aztecs‘ sixth win in a row.

Baron is tied with Illinois’ Chase McLaughlin for the national lead with four field goals of 50-plus yards this season.

San Diego State (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) took a 7-6 lead when Chase Jasmin’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock.

Baron hit a 36-yard field goal late in the first half and his 22-yarder midway through the third quarter made it 13-6. Malike Roberson scored on a 1-yard run for San Jose State (0-7, 0-3) late in the third quarter.

The Spartans twice moved into San Diego State territory in the fourth, but Tariq Thompson’s interception led to Baron’s final field goal before Anthony Luke and Chibu Onyeukwu stopped Roberson for a loss of 1 on fourth-and-1 on SJSU’s next possession.

Josh Love was 26-of-36 passing for 215 yards for San Jose State.