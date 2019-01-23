No. 5 Michigan avoids second straight loss thanks to Charles Matthews’ buzzer beater
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Charles Matthews
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
-
No. 5 Michigan survives Minnesota thanks to Charles Matthews' buzzer beater. The Wolverines avoid a 2nd straight loss with the win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618