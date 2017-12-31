Freshman Bagley scores 32 and grabs 21 boards to lift No. 4 Duke over No. 24 Florida State
Freshman phenom Marvin Bagley III scored 32 points to lift the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils over the No. 24 Florida State Seminoles.
