Louisiana Tech turns back Alabama State 74-62 (Dec 21, 2017)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Daquan Bracey scored 16 points with seven assists, Jacobi Boykins had 14 and five, and Louisiana Tech defeated Alabama State 74-62 on Thursday at the New Orleans Shootout.

Anthony Duruji added 12 points and Jy’lan Washington 11 for the Bulldogs (9-4), who had 21 assists on their 26 baskets. They made half their shots, going 8 of 16 from 3-point range and 18 of 36 inside the arc.

Louisiana Tech faces Fort Wayne in the championship on Friday and Alabama State meets Liberty.

Article continues below ...

The Hornets (0-12), got 16 points from Reginald Gee and 14 from Rodney Simeon, who four of their six 3s. Gee had the other two 3s and four assists.

The Bulldogs made it to the line 19 times, making 14, while Alabama State was 2 for 2.