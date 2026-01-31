College Basketball
Darryn Peterson Outduels AJ Dybantsa As No. 14 Kansas beats No. 13 BYU 90-82

Updated Jan. 31, 2026

Darryn Peterson scored 18 points in 20 minutes and No. 14 Kansas beat No. 13 BYU 90-82 on Saturday in the 1,000th game played at historic Allen Fieldhouse.

Bryson Tiller had career-high 21 points and seven rebounds for Kansas (16-5, 6-2 Big 12).

Although the Jayhawks led by as many as 21 points, BYU stayed within striking distance in the second half, cutting the lead to six as the clock ticked under two minutes to go. Kansas outscored the Cougars 8-4 in the final minute to withstand the late rally.

Richie Saunders scored a career-high 33 for BYU (17-4, 5-3). His six three-pointers tied a career-high.

Kansas carried a 20-point lead into halftime, shooting 64.3% from the field. That included 18 points from Peterson and the Jayhawks made 9 of 12 from beyond the arc.

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, who entered the game averaging a nation-leading 23.6 points, went without a shot until the 11:24 mark in the first half. Dybantsa scored his first basket with 7:22 left in the period, ending a 13-0 run by the Jayhawks with a 3-pointer. He finished with 17 points.

Excitement about the matchup between top prospects Peterson and Dybantsa fizzled when Peterson exited the game a little more than 3 1/2 minutes into the second half. He missed Kansas’ previous game with an ankle sprain and has been limited to just 11 appearances, battling hamstring and calf injuries.

Kansas: Plays Monday at No.11 Texas Tech.

BYU: Visits Oklahoma State on Wednesday.



