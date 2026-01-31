College Basketball
UCF Upsets No. 11 Texas Tech Behind Big Games From Themus Fulks, John Bol
College Basketball

UCF Upsets No. 11 Texas Tech Behind Big Games From Themus Fulks, John Bol

Updated Jan. 31, 2026 3:24 p.m. ET

Themus Fulks scored 21 points, including a jumper with a minute to play to key a late run that led UCF to an 88-80 win over No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday.

The win marked UCF’s third straight conference win, the first time they have done that since joining the Big 12 three years ago.

The Knights led for all but 1:20 of the game but were clinging to a two-point advantage with 1:30 to play after Fulks turned the ball over. But Jaylen Petty fumbled the outlet pass after the steal, and UCF (17-4, 6-3 Big 12) recovered to set up Fulks' jumper to go up by two possessions.

The Red Raiders (16-5, 6-2) missed many opportunities to close the gap as the Knights outworked them in the paint throughout the game.

JT Toppin scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, his 13th double-double this season and his 10th in the last 12 games, to lead Texas Tech.

But the Knights dominated the interior, out-rebounding the Red Raiders 35-23. UCF outscored Texas Tech 21-4 on second-chance points.

Knights center John Bol scored a career-high 14 points to go with 10 rebounds. It was the sophomore's second double-double of the season and third straight game with 10 or more rebounds.

JaMichael Stillwell added 10 points and 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season. Jordan Burks added 17 points for the Knights.

Texas Tech hit 11 3-pointers, including three by Christian Anderson. He finished with 17 points and nine assists. The Red Raiders couldn't hit the 3's when they needed them, missing their last six attempts from behind the arc.

Next, UCF travels to No. 4 Houston on Wednesday, and Texas Tech hosts No. 14 Kansas on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

