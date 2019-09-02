Cody Bellinger’s 43rd homer ties it in ninth, Dodgers win it in 11th
Video Details
Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger clubbed his 43rd home run of the year, tying the game in the ninth. L.A. ended up downing Arizona 4-3 in 11 innings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618