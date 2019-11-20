Adam Cole still wants Brock Lesnar, The Fiend in WrestleMania match | Q&A
Video Details
You asked, and Adam Cole answered. The leader of the Undisputed Era answers your social media questions in this Q&A, including a discussion on whether he'd want to face off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Undisputed Champion The Fiend in a triple threat match ... at WrestleMania, playing Street Fighter with The New Day's Xavier Woods, his fellow professional-wrestling significant other, an apology for Pat McAfree, and much more.
