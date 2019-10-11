Triple H tells the story of The Pedigree, how it became his finisher, and how Seth Rollins came to use it

He's The Game. The COO. And in his own words, Triple H explains how he decided to use The Pedigree as his finisher, his inspiration for the move, learning that he wasn't quite the first person to use it (hello, Andre the GIant!) and how Seth Rollins came to use The Pedigree in his own right.

