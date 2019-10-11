Triple H tells the story of The Pedigree, how it became his finisher, and how Seth Rollins came to use it
Video Details
He's The Game. The COO. And in his own words, Triple H explains how he decided to use The Pedigree as his finisher, his inspiration for the move, learning that he wasn't quite the first person to use it (hello, Andre the GIant!) and how Seth Rollins came to use The Pedigree in his own right.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879