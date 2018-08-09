WATCH: Brewers’ Aguilar, Shaw, Thames hit back-to-back-to-back homers
- Eric Thames
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- FOX Sports Wisconsin - Brewers
- Jesús Aguilar
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Travis Shaw
-
Jesus Aguilar's three-run homer was followed by moonshots by Travis Shaw and Eric Thames, adding up to a five-run first inning for the Milwaukee Brewers.
