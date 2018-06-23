WATCH: Brad Miller makes good first impression on Brewers
Infielder Brad Miller hit an RBI single in his first at-bat at Miller Park.
ANNOUNCER 1: Here is Brad Miller.
[BAT SNAP]
And his Brewers debut-- a little flare. That's going to fall. Cain is in to score. It is 2 to 0. And welcome to Milwaukee, Brad Miller.
ANNOUNCER 2: You know, it's amazing how when these guys come up through the minor leagues how quickly they contribute, it's like every one of them. You remember Erik Kratz when he first got called up, driving in runs, hitting homers. And now a little [INAUDIBLE] shot off the bat of Brad Miller, he dumps it into the outfield, just out of the reach of Munoz.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices