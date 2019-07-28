Video Details

Coming into today’s game, this series has seemed to exemplify the Angels issues on the mound and they were in need of a stellar offensive performance to bring them back in a crucial series. After home runs from Trout, Ohtani and Pujols, it seemed like the Halos were heading down the right path, only for it to be squabbled by a 2 run single in the 8th for the Orioles. After loading up the bases and getting within one, the Angels were unable to get the game tying run and took their 3rd straight loss to the Baltimore Orioles.