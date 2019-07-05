HIGHLIGHTS: Halos fall in the finally at Globe Life Park but take a 2-1 series victory over the Rangers
The Halos wrapped up a hard fought series against the Rangers, unfortunately resulting in a 3-9 loss, but gave the Halos a 2-1 series victory. The Angels head to Houston to begin a new series against the Astros tomorrow!
