HIGHLIGHTS: Angels hitting EVERYTHING in their 13-3 win over the Mariners
The Halos take the series in an exciting 13-3 win over Seattle. After a HUGE 7 run 2nd inning, there was no off switch for the Angel bats! The big numbers at the plate helped first time major league starter, Jose Suarez , have a solid MLB debut and earn his first MLB victory.
