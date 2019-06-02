HIGHLIGHTS: Angels hitting EVERYTHING in their 13-3 win over the Mariners

Video Details

The Halos take the series in an exciting 13-3 win over Seattle. After a HUGE 7 run 2nd inning, there was no off switch for the Angel bats! The big numbers at the plate helped first time major league starter, Jose Suarez , have a solid MLB debut and earn his first MLB victory.

More Videos »