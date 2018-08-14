José Briceño launches monster home run to the second deck, gets the Angels on the board
Video Details
José Briceño launches a monster home run to the second deck to get the Angels on the board against the San Diego Padres.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices