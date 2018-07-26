Mike Trout on homering in same game as Pujols and Ohtani: ‘It’s a pretty fun lineup’
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Albert Pujols
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout
- MLB
- Shohei Ohtani
-
Mike Trout picked up his third multi-homer game of the season and afterward spoke with Alex Curry about how his bat-- and those of the other big sluggers-- fuels the Angels offense
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices