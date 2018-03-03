Spring Training Report: Good day for Angels’ starting pitchers
Video Details
In our latest 'Spring Training Report', Jose Mota and Kent French discuss the Angels' starting pitching of Shohei Ohtani in the 'B' Game and Garrett Richards vs. the Cubs on Friday.
More FOX Sports West Videos
Beauty of an alley-oop for Chino Hills
Just now
Tyler Skaggs (3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 K) for Angels vs. Mariners Saturday
15 mins ago
Spring Training Report: Skaggs getting in routine with Angels
15 mins ago
Big West Hoops: Johnson, Hawaii take care of Cal State Fullerton, 68-60
1 hr ago
Blackhawks 5, LA Kings 3 (33)
5 hours ago
Anze Kopitar chips in with assist for LA Kings during loss to Chicago
5 hours ago