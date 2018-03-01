Spring Training Report: Ian Kinsler ‘showed what he can do as a leadoff hitter’
Angels fans and staff got a glimpse of what they can see during the regular season! Kinsler played with an edge and was at the top of the lineup! Kole Calhoun batted fifth in his #LAASpring debut and went 2-2 with an RBI. J.C. Ramirez will be on the hill in Thursday's game against the Giants!
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Ian Kinsler
- J.C. Ramírez
- Kole Calhoun
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- San Francisco Giants
