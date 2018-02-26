Oilers 6, Ducks 5 (2/25)

Most of the flaws Coach Carlyle saw in Sunday's loss are correctable. Despite Rakell's two goals in the last 20 seconds to tie things up, the Ducks came up short in overtime. 'You're not happy when you give up 5 goals.'

More FOX Sports West Videos

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

15 mins ago

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

13 hours ago

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

13 hours ago

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»