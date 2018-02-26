Ducks Live: Rickard Rakell has first-career hat trick during Sunday’s loss to Oilers

'To get the first-career hat trick is a pretty good feeling but it would've been nice to get the win as well.' Luckily, the Ducks have the next four days to rest before taking on the Blue Jackets at the Honda Center on Friday!

More FOX Sports West Videos

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

Clippers Live: Hot Dog Eating Contest

15 mins ago

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

Rockets 105, Clippers 92 (228)

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

Clippers Live: 'We've been having slow starts for the last couple games'

11 hours ago

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

Clippers Live: Western Conference Breakdown

13 hours ago

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

Clippers Live: Austin Rivers 'You don't have time to acclimate right now, we have to make it work'

13 hours ago

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

Angels hitting coach Charles Nagy: Guys threw well; things were just kind of flat

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»