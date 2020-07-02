Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones believes in Dak, but knows he’s not worth ‘Mahomes money’
Video Details
The Cowboys officially have two weeks left on the clock to finalize a long-term contract extension with Dak Prescott. But according to Ryan Clark, the situation is already very telling. He said quote “when you have a franchise guy, you don’t get to this point. When you have a franchise guy, you don’t risk this.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jerry Jones won't give in to Dak's high salary demands.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.