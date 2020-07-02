Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones believes in Dak, but knows he’s not worth ‘Mahomes money’

Video Details

The Cowboys officially have two weeks left on the clock to finalize a long-term contract extension with Dak Prescott. But according to Ryan Clark, the situation is already very telling. He said quote “when you have a franchise guy, you don’t get to this point. When you have a franchise guy, you don’t risk this.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Jerry Jones won't give in to Dak's high salary demands.

